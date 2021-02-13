The latest winter storm has left damage to a home in Rainier
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews responded to a tree that fell on a house at 6:10 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Hale Lane and Fernhill Road in Rainier.
Early reports stated the occupant couldn’t open his front door to exit. Upon arrival, CRFR crews found two trees on the house. Another tree came down on the house while Firefighters were inside with the owner investigating the damage.
The home owner and the firefighters were not injured. The CRFR lieutenant on scene reported they were experiencing 40 to 50 mph winds and ice blowing sideways while they were at the damaged home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.