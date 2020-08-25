The U.S. Forest Service reports a helicopter pilot has died while fighting a wildfire in the Mt. Hood National Forest in Wasco County.
The helicopter was a Type 1 Kmax that was conducting bucket drops on the White River Fire to help battle the blaze, which was burning in rough terrain.
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and USDA Forest Service air and ground resources responded immediately to the accident site. There will be an investigation into the accident, and the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service.
"The firefighting community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic loss and our condolences go out to the pilot's family, friends, and co-workers," the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.
The identify of the pilot was not immediately released.
The U.S. Forest Service said the wildfire was caused by lightning.
