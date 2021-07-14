As wildfires erupt across the state, local firefighters are being called to distance communities to help save lives and protect structures. Early Tuesday morning, July 13, a task force made up of firefighters from around Columbia County left to assist with the firefighting effort at the Grandview Fire near Sisters.
What the team of firefighters bring back to Columbia County is invaluable experiences that can strengthen local fire responses, according to Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Pricher.
“We don’t have large scale incidents,” he said. “So, these responses help us plan for bigger disasters.”
Experienced gained
While there is a strain by having the county fire agencies away from the area, the experience gained is invaluable when it comes to establishing plans, working challenging logistical obstacles, and managing hundreds to thousands of resources with limited communications while in an austere environment, according to Pricher.
The fire response teams, including firefighters from Columbia County, set up small cities that have to cover making maps for responders, written plans and objectives for the operations staff to follow, resource tracking and ordering, medical support for the responders, maintenance for the hundreds of vehicles and aircraft, facility build outs, 24-hour food operations to support three meals a day, communication specialists that build out the complex communication repeater systems, fire behavior analysts, weather forecasters, logistics folks that maintain generators and loose firefighting equipment and distribute fuel to all of the responders and aviation specialists to manage the rotor wing, fixed wing and unmanned aircraft involved in the effort.
“There are an incredible number of moving parts to these large incidents and those experiences, translate back to our county when we have our own large fires, critical incidents, or weather emergencies,” Pricher said. “Obtaining these experiences, provides us with the requisite knowledge skills and abilities to effectively work with mutual aid partners, county, state, and other federal responders.”
Dangerous assignments
Pricher said the local firefighters know there are dangers going into such wildfire suppression assignments.
“It comes down to four really important elements,” he said. “Lookouts, escape routes, safety zones and communications.. The most important of those is communications. If we don’t have good communications firefighters can get into a bad way.”
Pricher said communications, human nature and the fire, which includes weather, topography and fuel, are the three factors that increase the firefighting challenges.
According to Pricher, the key is effective planning and knowing what’s coming, so decisions are made in split seconds.
Pricher says there is a key difference in fighting wildland fires as opposed to responding to structure fires.
“At a structure fire, you go really hard, with a wildland fire it takes a while for you to organize and bring the team together. Its more of an endurance effort that involves local, state and federal helpers, so it is a huge collaboration.”
New wildfire
On Wednesday morning, July 14, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported a new wildfire in the Tillamook State Forest.
Firefighters from six Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) offices are engaged this morning along with crews from South Fork and industrial forest landowners providing water tender support on a wildfire burning in the Tillamook State Forest about 22 miles northwest of Forest Grove. The fire is estimated at about 70 acres.
The Game Hog Creek Fire is burning in timber and slash north of Highway 6. Drift Creek and Idiot Creek forest roads are closed as is the Fear and Loaming mountain bike trail due to fire activity in the area. Elk Creek campground is currently open but smoke is likely in the area. To avoid exposure to possible smoke, campers may choose not to camp there.
The fire was originally sparked on July 3 within the Tillamook State Forest. Cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire was soon contained at 6 acres with control lines completely encircling it. Due to the steep, inaccessible terrain, the fire was being patrolled and monitored. The patrol reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday that the fire was quiet. Rising evening winds apparently caused the fire to jump the control lines.
ODF responded to reports of fire spread in the area sometime after 7 p.m. Tuesday with ground crews engaged on the fire overnight.
More than 100 personnel are engaged on the fire, including firefighters and support personnel from ODF offices in Tillamook, Columbia City, Astoria, North Cascades, Forest Grove and the West Oregon District in Polk County as well as Hampton Lumber and Stimson Lumber Company.
Local concerns
Pricher describes Oregon’s wildfire season as significant and said wildfire conditions in Columbia County are also at dangerous levels. Dry fuels, continued hot weather and no rain in sight has heightened the local wildfire danger. Pricher and fire officials across the county continue to urge public safety and awareness.
“We’re seeing fires earlier than we have ever seen before,” he said. “We’re having larger fires in the county than we have ever had before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.