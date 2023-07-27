Mop up operations were expected to continue through the weekend at the 42-acre Broken Gate Wildfire near Wauna, according to Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Commander Neal Bond.
The blaze, on the south side of Highway 30 at milepost 73, broke out July 23 in rugged, rocky terrain. Bond said approximately 98 firefighters worked to dig a containment line around the fire and hosed hot spots.
