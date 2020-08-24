Oregon's wildfire State of Emergency remains in place, declared last week by Governor Kate Brown due to the dangerous mix of summer heat, dry conditions and winds.
Columbia County fire agencies are braced for the dangerous conditions and continue to urge everyone to be cautious.
While the local fire crews have not been dispatched to assist in battling the raging wildfires in California, Seaside Oregon crews are on the scene near Santa Rosa facing more than wildfire danger.
While on assignment patrolling fire line at the LNU Complex Fire outside of Santa Rosa, California on Saturday morning, Seaside Fire & Rescue’s brush truck was struck by a falling tree.
No injuries were sustained in the accident.
"The light bar probably saved us from injury and prevented the tree from going through the cab roof,” Seaside Fire & Rescue Engine Boss Katie Bulletset said.
The vehicle was immediately taken out of service and is currently awaiting a damage assessment. Despite the mishap, the crew continues to work with the rest of Clatsop County’s Task Force and will remain in California to assist with the firefighting efforts on the LNU Complex Fire.
The Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal deployed Clatsop County firefighters on August 19 as Oregon Task Force 9 with four additional task forces from throughout the State of Oregon in response to a request from California to assist with this catastrophic wildfire season. The 340,000-acre fire is currently reported to be at 17 percent containment.
The summer wildfire season is here and Columbia County fire agencies are urging everyone to be cautious.
