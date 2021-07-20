“We must be prepared. Each and every one of us," Gov. Kate Brown said during a media briefing concerning Oregon's wildfires.
There are currently nine wildfires burning across Oregon as of Tuesday, July 20. The largest, at over 380,000 acres is the Bootleg fire in Southern Oregon.
The governor is urging all Oregonians to make a plan in case they are forced to evacuate.
Brown provided an update on the state’s ongoing interagency response to wildfires across Oregon during a discussion with reporters Tuesday morning, July 20.
Oregon Department of Forestry Fire Chief Doug Grafe, State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple, Major General Michael Stencel of the Oregon National Guard, Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps, and Gabriela Goldfarb, and Environmental Public Health Manager at the Oregon Health Authority joined the media briefing.
“It’s shaping up to be another difficult wildfire season," Brown said. "And unfortunately, we’re responding to new fires as we continue to recover from last year’s devastating fire season. The good news is there’s a lot of excellent work happening on the ground to protect Oregonians, to protect our homes, and our land."
Brown stated that following last year's devastating wildfires, what is very clear is that no corner of our state is immune to fire.
"On the West Coast, and here in Oregon, the urgent and dangerous climate crisis has exacerbated conditions on the ground," Brown said.
Oregon is experiencing extensive drought conditions across the state, with 19 counties in drought emergencies, unprecedented heat waves, and fire seasons that are arriving earlier, coming on faster and lasting for longer, according to Brown.
“Last year’s historic fire season taught us that being prepared can truly be the difference between life and death. Being prepared is also one of the best ways you can help our frontline firefighters do their job.”
For more information about preparing for evacuations and about current wildfires across the state, visit https://wildfire.oregon.gov/
