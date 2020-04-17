The Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District (CRFD) is preparing for what officials said could be a dangerous wildfire season ahead this summer.
CRFPD Chief Steve Sharek said the weather now and into late summer and early fall will be a key factor in the 2020 wildfire season in Clatskanie and Columbia County.
“Currently we are about 6-8" inches below normal rain for our area,” Sharek said. “We have had enough rain although to allow for vegetation to grow and as it dries out this will be the fuel load.”
Sharek said the sunny and warm conditions over the past two weeks has produced periods of very low humidity, which will allow for non-green materials to actively burn.
The National Interagency Fire Center’s (NIFC) National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook, March was a month of drought development and expansion in the West. By mid-month, most of Oregon and California were experiencing Abnormally Dry or moderate drought conditions.
“Normal significant large fire potential is expected during the outlook period through June followed by above normal significant large fire potential for central through eastern Washington and most of Oregon excluding extreme northwestern Oregon and the Blue and Wallowa Mountains of northeastern Oregon in July where normal potential is expected,” the Outlook reads. “Overall, since October 1, 2019, the region has been drier than average except for western Washington and extreme northwestern Oregon. Drought designations are expanding across the region.”
The NIFC long range outlook forecasts warmer and drier than average conditions for Oregon and Washington through July.
“This would tend toward worsening the situation in the dead fuels where moisture levels are already low,” the Outlook states. “Wildfire potential will rise above average in late June and July if the forecast for unusually warm and dry weather persists through spring and early summer.”
Pandemic impact
Multiple fire districts in Columbia County are asking the public to refrain from outdoor burning while communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharek said outdoor burning is allowed in the Clatskanie district on a day-to-day basis, but cautioned property owners.
“Be conscious of your neighbors as to smoke travel,” Sharek said. “Call your local burn information number for daily burn day status prior to burning. Burn only legal materials, wood yard debris or paper. We usually close burning for the summer prior to July 1, but this could close earlier depending on the weather.”
In the no-burn advisory issue earlier this month, Columbia County fire districts listed the following smoke intrusion issues connected to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Smoke inhalation can cause upper respiratory symptoms, which cold be incorrectly attributed to COVID-19, leading to unnecessary testing or self-isolation.
- Exposure to smoke and other forms of air pollution can increase the risk of contracting infectious respiratory disease, such as COVID-19, increase the severity of existing respiratory infections and worsen underlying chronic respiratory conditions.
- There is a severe shortage of personal protective equipment to reduce smoke exposure at this time.
- First responders and other emergency services are operating at a reduced capacity and have limited resources to respond to out-of-control burns.
Wildfire trigger
Sharek said its often human actions that trigger wildfires.
“It is not uncommon to see wildland or grass fires starting in March and April,” he said. “Fires that we can easily prevent are the ones that start from unattended burning where embers or paper drift away into light fuels such as dry grass. Do not add to piles after dark.”
Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused, according to Columbia River Fire and Rescue.
“Once burning is closed for the summer, we will respond to any burning that is occurring, Sharek said.
Clatskanie and other fire protection districts urge property owners to develop defensible spaces around their homes and businesses now as a proactive protection against wildland fires.
Sharek lists a number of steps property owners should take now.
Sharek lists a number of protection measures property owners should take now that include:
- Post address clearly at your driveway and at the location of your home phone
- Clear driveway to 13'6" high, and 12’ wide at minimum, more on corners.
- Bridges to house must be engineered, inspected, and have a load limit posted.
- Driveway has to accommodate large apparatus, and have a turnaround area.
- Driveways need to be less than 15% slope.
- Maintain access to ponds/swimming pools/ hydrants.
- Maintain mowed yard around house, 30’ minimum on flat ground.
- A yard with a 200’ defensible space on steep ground with heavy brush/trees.
- Keep firewood/combustibles/chairs/tables/toys/other away from home.
- Keep areas of house clean that could catch embers from the fire.
- Keep roof and gutters clean.
- Consider building materials that are fire resistive.
- Keep garden hose next to water faucet ready for use, we will also use them.
- Keep “ladder” fuels cleared so that fire doesn’t spread from ground to trees.
- Remove shrubs next to home.
- Close windows and all doors/garage doors.
- Clean under house or deck.
- Maintain clearance around any above ground fuel tanks
- Consider where your house is located in relationship to canyons, on a ridge, a hill.
- Remove hazards like chemicals/pesticides/herbicides/fuels/paints from around houses.
- Place sprinklers in yard, and make available for roof if necessary
- Develop an escape plan/route to leave your house, and a family/friend to stay with.
- Have items you need to take ready to go, medications/purse/wallet/other.
- Teach children about fire danger.
- Have working smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, fire escape ladders
Understand Wildfire Evacuation
According to information provided to The Chief by Sharek, fire season requires residents to be at an increased awareness for the dangers of wildfire.
Your local fire agency takes every precaution to help protect you and your property from fire. During a large wildfire, there may not be enough fire engines or firefighters to defend every home.
Your local law enforcement agency orders evacuations. If you feel threatened by a wildfire, do not wait for an official evacuation order.
There are three levels of evacuation.
Level 1 Evacuation means “BE READY” for potential evacuation.
Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.
Level 2 Evacuation means “BE SET” to evacuate.
You should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice as this level indicates there is a significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents may have time to gather necessary items, but doing so is at their own risk.
Level 3 Evacuation means “GO” evacuate NOW – leave immediately!
Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should evacuate immediately. If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand that emergency services may not be available to assist you further. DO NOT delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home.
If you are advised to evacuate, take your emergency supply kit, lock your home, and choose a route away from the fire hazard. Watch for changes in the speed and direction of the fire and smoke. Tell someone when you left and where you are going.
Remember the eight Ps in case an immediate evacuation is required: people, pets, personal computer, prescriptions, paperwork (important documents), pictures, phone (cell), and plastic (credit/bank cards).
Sharek said he is also concerned about a possible wave of people heading into the forested areas for recreation when Oregon’s Stay Home restrictions are lifted.
“Follow campsite rules and contact a private landowners prior to entry,” he advised. “Keep shovel, fire extinguisher, and water available.”
CRFP’s wildland fire fighting apparatus includes all structural fire engines equipped to protect homes from fires, two additional heavy brush units equipped specifically for wildland emergencies.
The Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection is headquartered at 280 SE Third St. in Clatskanie. The main office can be reached at 503-728-2025.
