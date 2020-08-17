Columbia County fire crews, including those from Clatskanie and Rainier, are expected to return today after assisting other crews from around the state at the Mosier Creek wildfire in the Columbia River.
A 13-member crew from Columbia County and a command officer were sent to the nearly 1,000 acre blaze Friday.
Columbia County Fire & Rescue interim Fire Chief Eric Smythe said the local crews were working 15 hour a day shifts.
“They are supporting line construction, improving defense positions and conducting patrols,” he said. “Because of the fire conditions they will be there at least through the weekend.”
Smythe described the terrain at the fire scene as dangerous.
“There are hills with stands of ponderous pine and oak with lots of dry fuels, grasses and other vegetation” he said. “Fire can make a very fast uphill run. Sometimes they can’t see the main fire and there is the potential that the fire could run over them, so they have to be very vigilant.”
Smythe said the local crews are specially trained for such wildfire activity.
The Columbia County firefighters were dispatched to the wildfire on Thursday morning.
The Mosier Creek wildfire is believed to be human caused. It broke out Wednesday afternoon and has forced the evacuation of 900 people and destroyed four structures near the town of Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge.
Smythe said the wildfire danger is increasing in Columbia County due to the current heat wave, summer drying conditions, and winds.
"Until we get substantial rain for four, five or six days, we have to be vigilant," Smythe said.
Outdoor burning is banned in the county and residents should avoid moving to help prevent wildfires, Smythe said.
New Details posted at 2 p.m. August 17
Governor Kate Brown visited the site of the Mosier Creek Fire in Wasco County on Monday, August, 17.
Brown received a fire briefing, visited the fire line, met with a family whose home was lost, and saw firsthand the staff of the COVID fire module in action. The COVID module is a new tool for firefighting during the pandemic. This tool allows firefighters to focus on firefighting, while the members of the COVID module focus on education, prevention, and mitigation of possible COVID cases for firefighting resources, according to a release from Brown's office.
"I'd like to thank the incredible men and women on the frontlines fighting to protect the homes and livelihoods of so many in Wasco County," Brown said. "From the volunteers, to the fire crews, and everyone who puts their lives on the line each and every day to protect Oregonians, we are grateful for your service.
"We must continue to remain vigilant and do all we can to prevent additional wildfires, especially since 90% of all wildfires this season are human caused. We are forecasted to continue to have a hot, dry summer this year. That means a higher likelihood of wildfires that can wreak havoc on homes, neighborhoods, and Oregon’s precious natural areas. It’s important to follow burn bans and practice fire safety."
