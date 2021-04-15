Fire agencies in Columbia County and across the state are issuing alerts about the increasing warm temperatures, gusting winds and dry conditions.
The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement earlier this week saying an unseasonably dry start to April has left vegetation drier than normal for this time of year along the Oregon and southern Washington coast.
The dangerous weather mix
Breezy offshore flow has been resulting in unseasonably warm and dry afternoons, further drying out vegetation across the region.
While winds should generally be light today, east to northeast winds will increase again tonight and Friday. This will result in another round of unseasonably warm and dry conditions along the coast Friday and possibly Saturday, with afternoon temperatures potentially approaching 80 degrees in some coastal towns. Sea breezes and cooler temperatures will likely return Saturday night and Sunday.
With warm, dry, and breezy conditions Friday and possibly Saturday, there will be an increased risk of fire spread. As a result, extra caution is advised with fire. Be sure to check with your local fire district before burning, as there may be restrictions in place.
Fire agencies warning
Due to the conditions, several fire agencies in the Willamette Valley, include Clackamas and Multnomah counties, have issued backyard burn bans.
Columbia County Fire & Rescue's Public Information Officer Jennifer Motherway said the conditions are spurring firefighters into action.
"We urge recreationists to remain vigilant during the upcoming weekend, with the forecast showing warm weather and low humidity." Motherway said. "Carelessness is the biggest cause of wildfires, so it is everyone’s responsibility to practice fire safety."
Debris burning, along with recreational fire pits within the landscaped footprint of your property are permitted this weekend, according to CRFR.
"Please be mindful and have a charged garden hose close by and ready to go," Motherway cautioned. "Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused."
According to Motherway, 2021 has already produced nearly three times the average number of fires to date, many of which resulting from escaped backyard debris burn piles.
As of April 15, 70 fires have burned 402 acres on Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands, 40 of which came from debris burning that accounted for 154 acres. The 10-year average for all fires is 24 fires for 225 acres.
While fire season has not officially started, experts say to watch the conditions and not the calendar. The window of opportunity to clean up around homes and dispose of woody debris in a safe manner is narrowing each year.
"Now is the time to reassess and wait for better conditions, it may be wise to wait until Fall to burn your debris piles," Motherway said.
When conditions warrant, CRFR recommend these simple steps.
- Place yard debris in an open area away from structures, trees and power lines.
- Create small piles (4’ x 4’) to better manage the burn.
- Cover portions of piles with polyethylene plastic (landscape material) to keep a portion dry for lighting later (preferably in late fall or winter).
- When conditions improve, check with your local fire agency for any regulations in place.
- Never burn under windy conditions.
- To maintain containment, create a perimeter around the pile at a minimum of 3 feet, scraped clear to bare mineral soil.
- Keep a shovel and charged hose nearby to manage the burn.
- Make sure the pile is dead out beforeleaving.
- Return periodically over several weeks to make sure the pile is still out: No heat, no smoke.
Stay informed by visiting www.crfr.comand ODF website at https://www.oregon.gov/odf/aboutodf/pages/mapoffices.aspxas, Keep Oregon Green and the Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.