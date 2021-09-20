Columbia River Fire & Rescue Chief Joel Medina said the weekend showers are not enough to ease the local wildfire danger.
“We have had days, weeks, months of incredibility dry weather,” he said. “One or two days of rain is not going to make up for all the time of incredibility hot, dry weather that we have had. We have a lot of conditions that still promote danger for fire and fire spread.”
Because of the danger, Medina said the burning ban in Columbia County remains in place. The ban on outdoor burning was issued earlier this summer by area fire agencies because of the continued dry, hot conditions.
Medina said the decision to left the burn ban will depend on several conditions.
“We could have another day of rain, but the heat can come right back and dry up the little rain that w are having,” he said. “We need to see consistency (of rain), that consistency develops into a pattern, that pattern will also us to have the data needed to make a good decision about lifting the fire ban.
How much rain fell?
According to meteorologist David Bishop at the National Service (NWS) in Portland, St. Helens received 3.03 of rain from 8:30 a.m. Sept. 17 to Monday morning, Sept. 20. In Columbia City and Scappoose received approximately 2.6 inches of rain. In north Columbia County, near Vernonia at the NWS recording station, 2.4 inches of was recorded.
Bishop said you can put away your umbrella for the next several days.
“We are not seeing any sign of precipitation during the next seven days at this point,” Bishop said. "We are heading back into a warming period with daytime temperatures into the mid 70s and low 80s and cooling to the mid 50s overnight.”
Landslide danger
Oregon Department of Transportation Public Information Representative Lou Torres said ODOT continues to monitor the area for landslide issues. According to Torres, along most Oregon Coast Range and coastal highways there is always the chance of landslides occurring after heavy and prolonged rainfall.
“However, that is not necessarily our main worry since the ground is very dry and will likely be able to absorb much of the initial rainfall,” Torres said. “If a steady and heavy rain continues for several days, then we will be more concerned with landslides. But travelers should always be on the look out for rock and landslides on U.S. Highway 30 and other roads when we start getting into rainy season. They can happen at any time.”
ODOT and city and county public works crews across the region are now gearing up for fall and winter conditions to be ready to clear debris from roads and street gutters. Last winter, the crews were busy clearing several inches of snow from that fall across Columbia County, challenging drivers and pedestrians.
