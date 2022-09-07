The following is a public advisory from Columbia County Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch from Friday morning, Sept. 9 through Saturday evening, Sept. 10, for wind and low relative humidity.

Wildfire Danger

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.
