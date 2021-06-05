Fire crews remained on the scene over night following a fire that had spread across approximately 6.5 acres in the area of Gunners Lake near Scappoose.
As of 9:45 p.m. Friday, June 4, Scappoose Fire with the assistance of Vernonia Fire, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, and the Oregon Department of Forestry were in the process of suppressing the blaze, which was about 25% contained, according to a release from Scappoose Fire.
"This human caused fire is burning in brush and timber," according to the release, which states that Just after 6:30 p.m. Scappoose Fire was dispatched to a truck fire in the area of Gunners Lake.
"This incident was called in by a recreational pilot who observed the flames while flying between Scappoose and Vernonia." the release states. "Access to this fire was challenging due to its remote location. When the crews arrived, the fire in the vehicle had extended into the brush in timber."
Crews remained on scene overnight in full suppression mode until additional resources were to arrive in the morning.
