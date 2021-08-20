Over the past few weeks, Kelly Miller has been opening letters that contain $100 donations to HOPE of Rainier.
Miller is the executive director of Hope of Rainier and Turning Point in Clatskanie, two social service nonprofits that operate food pantries and thrift stores in the two cities.
The $100 donations are coming from the Longview, Washington based Women Who Care organization. Each member donates $100 to an area charity selected by the group. HOPE of Rainier had been nominated for a $10,000 grant by the group.
Miller said she outlined to the group the need to replace four of HOPE’s aging refrigerators that are used to store food for needy families.
“They decided to chose my nonprofits to receive the grant, which was absolutely humbling to us to receive such a generous grant,” Miller said. “It is unbelievable.”
In July, the new operators of the Rainier Grocery Outlet conducted the store’s annual food donation drive collecting 1,236 pounds of food and $878.69 in cash to be used by HOPE to serve the area;s needy. Miller credit’s the store’s new owners Jody and James Day for their commitment to the community.
“They have always been a firm believer in supporting us and they jumped right in to support us and to collaborate with us to come up with other ways to give back to the community as well as supporting our clients,” Miller said.
The continued support from the community and the Columbia Pacific Food Bank is welcomed, Miller said, due to the steady increase in need across Columbia County.
Miller said the clients range from the homeless to executives who have had their hours reduced.
“The biggest demand is coming from single and two parent families,” she said. “We estimate that our numbers have increased steadily 10% to 12% with 25% to 30% spikes that don’t necessary hold steady like the 10% to 12% that we have seen over the past 18 months.”
According to Miller, there are a variety of reasons for the people turning to the social service agency.
“The heat wave, lack of employment, people still not able to go back to their jobs as they knew them due to the pandemic, with school starting there is another need and expense,” she said.
Miller said this month the nonprofit begins its annual efforts to gather and prepare Christmas food baskets for the area’s needy.
One might think that HOPE and Turning Point has been facing its greatest challenge over the past 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Miller said that is not the case.
“Going into this I felt it would have been a huge challenge and I did not know how I would fill the need that was going my way., but because of the support from Columbia Pacific Food Bank and all of the local donors, they have helped to keep us supplied.”
Miller has been leading Turning Point for four years and took over at HOPE of Rainier approximately 18 months ago.
Miller said she patterned her success from Turning Point in Clatskanie to HOPE of Rainier.
“It was easy to model everything into Rainier and knowing right away when the pandemic hit just as I was taking over, I had no way to fundraise because fundraising was shutdown and that led me to open the new thrift store in Rainier,” she said.
The HOPE Chest Thrift Store is located at 107 E. 1st Street in Rainier and profits are used to help sustain the local food bank.
“We being the director of both places, Clatskanie Turning Point and Hope of Rainier, my biggest goal was to erase that line in the sand that had been draw in the two communities,” Miller said. “My vision was to bring more resources to the collectively in both cities and we are accomplishing that.”
In May, Miller, and Hope of Rainier, received the Rainier Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Nonprofit Business of the Year Award for efforts to help the community during the pandemic — including the organization's partnership with Columbia Pacific Food Bank; opening the nonprofit thrift store in Rainier to provide communities members with access to clothing and homewares; and partnering with the local school districts to offer resources and food to students and families.
A joint fundraiser, Picnic in the Park, for Hope of Rainier and Turning Point will be conducted at Rainier City Park the evening of Aug. 28. Miller said the event is already sold out due to community and business support.
To contact Hope of Rainier, call 503-556-0701. To reach Turning Point in Clatskanie, call 503-728-3126.
If you know of someone, an agency or business, or a group, that is making a positive difference in our community and would like to see them featured in Who We Are, email details to jruark@countrymedia.net.
