Sociologist and author Margaret Mead famously said that a small group of committed people can change the world.
One teacher at Clatskanie Middle/High School reinforces that idea, with her, staff, and fellow students’ work in transforming the school community.
Clatskanie Middle/High School Educational Assistant Donna Thompson runs the Share Shed, a donation hub where Clatskanie students can pick up clothes and school supplies in one centralized room, for free.
Clatskanie Middle/High School Special Education Director Jim Helmen said that the idea for Share Shed started out as a small, collaborative effort between his wife, Key Club members, and Donna.
“So, the intent was, how do they find activities that they can do to be able to support community members, students, or staff?” Helmen said. “And one of the ideas they actually came up with was, there was a noticeable need for a number of kids that needed school supplies and clothing, families that needed food.”
According to Thompson, the room was a more modest accommodation before it skyrocketed in popularity.
“They just had people donate clothing to put in this little room. And I was trying to think of how long we had it, maybe four years,” she said. “Time goes so fast, but it has just blossomed into a big room, and (now) we’re just so packed. I came in to volunteer when they had started, and I eventually got put in charge of it.”
Community members and local and regional businesses, such as Fultano’s, Flowers and Fluff, Wanua Mill, PGE, Kiwanis and the Baptist Church have been key in the donation efforts, according to Helmen.
Share Shed’s scope is far reaching. When shed volunteers have overflow, they routinely take donations out to schools in neighboring cities such as Rainier.
“The program itself has supported, I want to say probably over a couple hundred kids in the last three to four years,” Helmen said.
Thompson said school staff endeavor to preserve the privacy of students who visit the Share Shed.
“It makes it nicer because the kids know they can come in and (it) won’t be broadcast that they got clothes from us. We want to keep their dignity,” she said.
This past homecoming Share Shed experienced a high volume of donations, and Thompson was there to manage it all, as she does nearly every weekend.
“We had a number of (girls) that couldn’t afford dresses, young men that couldn’t afford the dress clothes,” Helmen said. “I believe in a span of a couple weeks, she had upwards of 40 or 50 kids in there. With the sheer number of dresses that were donated, I think, kids were actually able to wear a lot of these, so they could go to homecoming and they really feel good about themselves.”
According to Helmen, Thompson singlehandedly purchased 50 to 70 shoes for kids, allowing them to reenter sports and regain their confidence.
“A lot of these kids that really are perceived as quiet or isolated, or not very social, how grateful and thankful they are, and how often they tell her. That is incredible,” Helmen said.
Thompson launders clothes over the weekend to make sure her students are clean-clothed and ready to attend school, according to Helmen.
“I can’t tell you how many times she’s brought kids in that are homeless, that she will wash their clothes on the weekend with our washers and dryers and put them together or bring kids in and make sure they have the basic needs that they want,” he said.
As a cancer survivor, the kindness and support she received from parents, students, and colleagues was a big motivator for Thompson to give back to the school community.
“The kids for school gym, the staff, everyone was so giving to me and so helpful that to me, it’s my turn to reward and help them as much as I can,” she said. “I love it. I was raised that way with my mom and so whenever I see someone in need, I want to help them to the best of my ability.”
Thompson was raised in Clatskanie and has lived locally almost her entire adult life. She said she has no plans to retire anytime soon, which she attributes to the high degree of satisfaction gained from changing the lives of students.
“My mom was a school bus driver for 47 years and my sister drove school bus for 37 years. And then I’ve worked for 33 years. So, I think over 100 years,” she said. “I love just helping them and being a part of their lives, and a lot of kids have really touched me.”
Helmen said that if there’s anything to take away from Thompson’s dedication, it is that small communities can make a big difference.
“(Donna) is going to play it down. That’s just who she is, and she’s very humble,” Helmen said. “But I tell you what, if this one singular program and this singular act of these small group of individuals in a small community can impact the larger population in our county, that’s something we definitely need to do.”
If you know of someone, an agency or business, or a group, that is making a positive difference in our community and would like to see them featured in Who We Are, email details to jruark@countrymedia.net.
