Want to try a new hobby or renew your artistic side?
Local resident searching for new art are in luck - because Clatskanie is now home to Art by Twi, an art gallery and workshop owned and operated by accomplished artist Twila Rhodes, who proudly grew up in Clatskanie, and has her artistic roots at Clatskanie Middle/High School.
The new art gallery and workshop is at 315 E Columbia River Highway, Suite B, directly next door to Bundy’s, a restaurant
Her reason for this new endeavor is easily explained.
“I have been an artist as long as I can remember,” Twila said. “I love when my gift can bring joy to others.”
Her goal is to inspire individuals to come together through art.
For Twila, it was wonderful to return to Oregon, after having lived in Massachusetts and Louisiana. Twila made a name for herself in high school, when she was elected to paint a depiction of a large tiger, the Clatskanie High School mascot, which adorned the front hall in the high school. For years, students stood in front of the large painting and posed with their various awards.
Twila said she was lucky to have a family who encouraged her pursuits.
“My mother used to let me paint on anything,” she said. “I painted a large mural in my bedroom. She was so proud of me. I want to encourage children to love art as much as I did. To bring mothers and their children together to create art is so wonderful.”
The art classes are varied but all have one thing in common – you will learn many valuable skills, she said.
Parents are welcome to join any class for a nominal fee. Monday ceramics is offered, and Tuesday and Wednesday she teaches art classes, four per month. She starts with the basics, how to use a brush, what each brush can do, different techniques and wrist and hand control. In the class you will also explore color mixing and painting in layers. The skills that are taught include hand/eye coordination, and fine gross motor control.
Twila also emphasizes how beneficial art is as a therapeutic modality.
“Art is a very healthy expression of emotions,” she said. “It is also very rewarding to complete a project. In fact, at the end of week four, each student will have created a one-of-a-kind masterpiece!”
Art by Twi is indeed the path to bringing out your inner artist.
“Everyone can create,” Twila said. “And there are no mistakes. There is no right or wrong way.”
Twila is available for art at events, including face painting, rock painting, window art, custom art or private classes. She presents a fun class for those who want to capture their pet for posterity in pop art, Twi said she can also develop great ideas for Thanksgiving or Christmas projects.
Twila is very enthusiastic about her return to Clatskanie.
“I was so excited to go to Beaver Falls,” she exclaims. “It is one of my favorite places on earth, I love everything about Clatskanie. I love the people here. It is so wonderful to see people I grew up around. I am doing what I love, in the place that I love. I feel like I am living a dream.”
