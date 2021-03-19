Clatskanie resident Jean Hogan has been pretty busy since November.
Last fall following the passing of her grandmother and as her son went off for basic training in the U.S. Air Force, Hogan said she needed to find activities to keep her busy.
Hogan said she prayed for something to do and decided she needed to reach out to help others. Her ‘reach out’ with friend Kristin Ramsey turned out to be formation of the community group Clatskanie Be a Blessing.
“I started the Clatskanie Be a Blessing as an informal group where people can participate and we can pay it forward in helping others,” Hogan said. “I needed something to keep me busy and to help build morale in our community because there is such a need and these are all people that we know and care about.”
Since November, the group has conducted various community projects, including a food drive for a Rainier family in need and assembling gift toiletry boxes for residents at The Amber, a senior living facility in Clatskanie. Children in the community also were able to participate by making greeting cards for the senior living facility residents.
“We wanted to make participation in our group easy for anyone, even those who can’t afford to give cash donations,” Hogan said.
New vest for Lars
The group’s latest project is a fundraiser to purchase a new bullet proof vest for Columbia County Sheriff Office (CCSO) deputy K9 Lars.
“I called the sheriff and asked what we could do to help,” Hogan said. “We wanted to let Sheriff Pixley know that we appreciate his deputies and they are important to us and out community.”
Hogan said Pixley outlined the need to raise $3,999 for the new K9 vest and her group eagerly took on the challenge.
“It is a more expensive vest than the one Lars has now, which has expired,” Hogan said. “It’s fire proof and light weight allowing Lars more flexibility.”
Hogan said the group set up an account at the Clatskanie Umpqua Bank and a GoFundMe account to accept public donations. As of Wednesday, March 17, the group had raised $1,875.
K9 facts
Pixley said K9 Lars is seven years old and the sheriff’s office obtained the law enforcement dog from Adlerhorst Kennels in Southern California. Lars is currently the only K-9 employed by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
“Prior to the passage of Measure 110, Lars was dual certified for both narcotics detection and as a patrol K9.,” Pixley said. “Currently, Lars is only a certified patrol K9, meaning he searches for people who have committed crimes and run from the police. Lars also assists us in room / building clearing, article searches and on the rare occasion, search and rescue.”
Pixley said Lars is still used to help deputies detect drugs in the jail during random searches.
Over Lars’ career, he has detected a large amount of illegal drugs and captured many felons who have run from police, according to Pixley.
“The partnership Lars has with his handler, Deputy Cody Pesio, is amazing,” Pixley said. “Lars also is a hit at community events. Lars and his handler will often put on a demonstration at community events, but Lars also enjoys the extra attention he gets from the community. Lars also assists us and other agencies in the service of high risk search warrants.”
Lars and other law enforcement K9’s face the same dangers as human officers in performing their duties.
“K9’s are killed and injured in the line of duty every year,” Pixley said, adding that having a new and more effective safety vest will greatly benefit K9 Lars.
“When I heard the Clatskanie community wanted to do a fundraiser for Lars, it was humbling for me,” Pixley said. “The fact that a community is willing to give so much for Lars, Deputy Pesio and CCSO is really indicative of the support the community has for CCSO and law enforcement in general. While other cities are working on defunding the police, the residents of Columbia County are supporting us by starting fundraisers.”
The cost to purchase a K9 unit can range as high as $15,000.
“We budget funds specifically for the care and feeding of Lars,“ Pixley said. “We also accept donations through our 501C3 group for Lars and the canine program.”
Lars resides with Deputy Pesio and his family. Pesio was on assignment and not available for immediate comment at press time. The Chief will be following the vest fundraiser and hope to chat with Pesio in a future edition.
Hogan has yet to meet K9 Lars.
“As soon as we have raised all the money we need to buy the vest, I do want to meet Lars and give him a hug,” she said. “That will be my reward.”
Hogan said if there are any donations left after the bullet proof vest is purchased, those donations will go toward the K9’s medical and care costs.
Donations may be made at the Clatskanie branch of Umpqua Bank, or at the New Vest For K9 Lars GoFundMe account.
