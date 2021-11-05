Editor’s Note: In the Oct. 29 edition, The Chief reported that the Clatskanie Senior Center’s meals were continuing to be prepared at the Rainier Senior Center. In fact, the meals are prepared at the Clatskanie Senior Center. We are happy to set the record straight and present the following update about the center.
For Joy Green and her volunteer team, it’s a passion of caring.
Green is the director of the Clatskanie Senior Center’s dining room located downstairs in the Thomas J. Flippin House, locally known as The Castle, a 7,000 square foot mansion at 620 SW Tichenor Street in Clatskanie.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday her small team cooks hot meals and prepares frozen meals for Tuesday and Thursday deliveries to the center’s 20 clients in the community through the center’s Home Delivered Meals Program.
“We are cooking here,” Green said. “We are making a difference.”
The center’s dining room has been closed due to the pandemic.
“There are so many restrictions from the state allowing us to have very few people in here and where you can sit,” she said. “We have to report everything. It’s been a nightmare.”
Closing the dining room also limits the revenues brought into the center.
Currently the center has approximately 35 members. Joy said not having the open dining limits the usual social activity of the center’s members and community visitors.
“Then again, some of them wouldn’t come because of the COVID,” she said. “We are hoping when we do open that we can get people to help us do other functions,” she said.
Center activities in the past include card games and other functions.
Joy said she is hopeful that when all the renovations at the Castle are completed, that will also bring in new members and donations as well.
“We are looking for people to become center sponsors,” she said. “People sponsoring a client or giving donations to support the meals program and the expenses of the center.”
Anyone interested in donating or becoming a center sponsor may call 503-728-3608 for more information.
Improvements
A $500,000 renovation project at The Castle included upgrades at the senior center.
Green said the work included upgrades to the center’s bathrooms and improvements to the center’s kitchen.
“All new countertops, drawers, more storage space, more counter space,” she said. “It is really easier to work in. It’s much nicer.”
Green also acknowledges donations from the Columbia Pacific Food Bank, the St. Helens-based main distributor of food to local pantries in Columbia County.
“Through huge grants, they have been able to supply more food,” Green said. “They send me a list of the things they have, and I send it back to them with what we need. We have been very lucky to have that.”
Green said the senior center isn’t just for seniors.
“You don’t have to be a senior to come here,” Green said. “A lot of people don’t realize that.”
When the pandemic restrictions are eased, or lifted people can come for lunch and for other functions at the center, Green said.
“So, we are more than just seniors,” she said.
The center uses eight drivers for the meal deliveries and four volunteers at the center, including Green.
“I am here, but I also do the grocery shopping and go over the menus,” she said.
Green’s husband became a driver at the center about 12 years ago and currently coordinates the drivers today. Her husband’s connection years ago bought her to the center to help.
“I would come in on my vacation and have lunch and I just started working with the other people,” she said.
According to Green, the center and its volunteers make an important social connection to the seniors and center visitors. She said the meal deliveries are an important way for the volunteers to help socialize with the clients.
“A lot of our people don’t have family who we deliver to, and even now with the COVID we have had to pull back,” she said. “We are supposed to put the meals at the door and say hi to them, but we can’t go inside and set up.”
That limits needed social interaction with the seniors, Green said, adding that families and others need to step up and help with socializing for the inbound seniors.
To find out specifics about qualifying for the meal delivery, contact the Community Action Team’s Marge Tuomi at 503-201-5710.
