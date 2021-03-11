It’s not just taking money at the teller window and wishing you a nice day.
Employees at the Clatskanie branch of Umpqua Bank have been conducting random acts of kindness throughout the city.
In the latest community care project conducted in late February, the bank staff collected fresh flowers and handed them to strangers outside the Safeway Grocery store, assemble gift baskets with snacks and toys and distributed them to Clatskanie Grade School, Clatskanie Middle/High School, Clatskanie PUD, city hall and to Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District offices.
The staff also presented a gift bag to the bank’s cleaning lady.
Umpqua Bank’s Monica Seidl said the bank has been involved with Random Acts of Kindness for about 15 years.
“I love the idea of giving back to my community and spear headed the project,” she said. “Umpqua Bank’s culture is giving back to the community through volunteerism, grants, and other efforts. I think it is important to show gratitude and kindness and to get your community involved with the efforts to continue that infectious Pay-It-Forward attitude.”
The bank staff volunteers over 100 hours annually.
“We also have washed people’s car windows in the drive-thru, Seidl said, “hidden prizes around town in random locations and we have given gifts to the Amber residents and participate with many fundraising events. No that is not a typo, we need to have fun too.”
According to Seidl, that fun includes giving away 300 hot dogs and ice cream every summer during the bank’s annual customer appreciation day BBQ while supporting the library book sale.
The Umpqua Bank employees also help with Scholastic Book Fairs, Heritage Days, hold board positions on organizations like Kiwanis and the chamber of commerce, collect supplies for Turning Point (a social service nonprofit) and they have an Angel giving tree during the holidays to encourage customers to participate, and the bank annually provides approximately $10,000 in grants to nonprofits.
"I appreciate Umpqua Bank for supporting employees, customers, and community,” Seidl said. “I have been in Clatskanie at Umpqua Bank 18 years next month, I think it is important to help locally and afar. I try monthly to create an atmosphere of gratitude and focus on helping others.”
Umpqua Bank is located at 199 N Nehalem Street in Clatskanie and can be reached by calling 503-728-2103.
