The Port of Columbia County has scheduled a community open house next week to provide an update concerning development of a $1.6 billion renewable diesel production facility at Port Westward.
The open house from 6 to 8 p.m. July 8, will be conducted at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem Street in Clatskanie to update the progress of the NEXT Renewable Fuels bio-refinery project.
Port Executive Director Doug Hayes told The Chief in an earlier published interview, that when complete, the NEXT Renewable facility will have capacity to produce approximately 50,000 barrels a day of renewable diesel fuel.
"Renewable diesel is different than other biofuels because it is a fully replaceable product to current diesel fuel and based on initial production, the net emissions savings will be equal to removing 1 million vehicles from the road," Hayes said. "The facility will position Oregon — and Port Westward — as a leader in advanced biofuels production."
Hayes said more than 800 jobs will be created during the construction phase and more than 200 full time, highly paid and skilled jobs will be created once the facility is operating.
NEXT had been navigating through the permitting process, working toward 2022, for the construction of the facility that was targeted to open in 2024.
NEXT is also hosting an Open House at The Roof, 31 Cowlitz Street in St. Helens, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 14.
Follow developments here online and in the Friday print edition of The Chief.
