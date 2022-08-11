The Clatskanie City Council may soon begin reviewing steps to address city and business operators concerns about recreational vehicles (RVs) parked on city streets and on private property without legal consent.

RV Concerns

Clatskanie may soon develop an ordinance to deal with citizen complaints about transient and abandoned recreational vehicles.

Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said he has been reviewing consistent complaints about transient and abandoned RVs.

