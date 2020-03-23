The following letter has been sent to parents by Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz concerning steps that the district is taking to help continue educating children during the current health crisis.
Dear Families,
This week has been a busy week and it seems that conditions changed by the hour. Here is an update of where we are so far as a State and District.
Meals: We will continue to deliver meals over spring break to the following locations: Sol Haven area, Swedetown Trailer Court, Quincy Store, Church parking lot on Hwy 30 in Westport, and our City Park. We are serving meals Monday through Friday from 11:30-12:30.
Seniors: The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) is working with districts to develop a proposal to ensure that our seniors are able to graduate. I do not know all the details but rest assure that our students will be able to graduate. The ODE is working with the Higher Education Coordinating Council to provide a path for seniors who are taking classes either on-line or in class to make sure that you are able to obtain the credit. Your hard work will not be wasted.
State Testing: The ODE has asked for a waiver from the federal government for this year. We should have an answer by Monday, but it looks like we will not be doing State testing this year.
School: Our teachers and staff are going to be returning to work on March 30th to develop a plan for remote learning for ALL students. We are collaborating with Northwest Regional Educational service District to provide options for districts. Our teachers know the students best and will be able make plans for your students. I do not know what this will look like but I do know that ALL students will be able to gain access to learning.
Thank you for your patience and flexibility during this stressful time. Please take the time over spring break to enjoy the beauty around us. Go hiking, learn a new game, do some yoga, or read a good book, but above all else take care of yourselves. We are all in this together and I believe that we will come out better and stronger when this is over.
I will be in and out of the office during spring break and will be available by email at: churowitz@csd.k12.or.us or phone 503-728-0587 or cell 541-817-5401.
All the Best,
Cathy
Superintendent
Queridas familias,
Esta semana ha sido una semana ocupada y parece que las condiciones cambiaron por hora. Aquí hay una actualización de dónde estamos hasta ahora como Estado y Distrito.
Comidas: Continuaremos entregando comidas durante las vacaciones de primavera en los siguientes lugares: área de Sol Haven, Swedetown Trailer Court, Quincy Store, estacionamiento de la Iglesia en la autopista 30 en Westport y nuestro City Park. Estamos sirviendo comidas de lunes a viernes de 11: 30-12: 30.
Personas de la tercera edad: El Departamento de Educación de Oregón (ODE) está trabajando con los distritos para desarrollar una propuesta para garantizar que nuestras personas de la tercera edad puedan graduarse. No conozco todos los detalles, pero estoy seguro de que nuestros estudiantes podrán graduarse. El ODE está trabajando con el Consejo de Coordinación de Educación Superior para proporcionar un camino para las personas mayores que están tomando clases en línea o en clase para asegurarse de que pueda obtener el crédito. Su arduo trabajo no se desperdiciará.
Pruebas estatales: el ODE ha solicitado una exención del gobierno federal para este año. Deberíamos tener una respuesta para el lunes, pero parece que no haremos pruebas estatales este año.
Escuela: Nuestros maestros y personal regresarán a trabajar el 30 de marzo para desarrollar un plan de aprendizaje remoto para TODOS los estudiantes. Estamos colaborando con el Distrito de Servicios Educativos Regionales del Noroeste para proporcionar opciones para los distritos. Nuestros maestros conocen mejor a los estudiantes y podrán hacer planes para sus estudiantes. No sé cómo será, pero sí sé que TODOS los estudiantes podrán acceder al aprendizaje.
Gracias por su paciencia y flexibilidad durante este momento estresante. Tómese el tiempo durante las vacaciones de primavera para disfrutar de la belleza que nos rodea. Haga senderismo, aprenda un nuevo juego, practique yoga o lea un buen libro, pero sobre todo cuídense. Todos estamos juntos en esto y creo que saldremos mejores y más fuertes cuando esto termine. Estaré dentro y fuera de la oficina durante las vacaciones de primavera y estaré disponible por correo electrónico a: churowitz@csd.k12.or.us o al teléfono 503-728-0587 o al celular 541-817-5401.
Todo lo mejor,
Cathy
