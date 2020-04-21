Crews have buried a 40-foot Gray whale carcass that washed ashore Saturday, April 18, at the Sand Lake Recreation Area near Pacific City and Tillamook.
Beach rangers from Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and a local contractor disposed of the whale carcass by digging a large hole in the beach, moving it into the hole and covering the carcass with sand.
Cape Lookout State Park park manager Kirk Barham said the carcass’ rotten condition indicated the whale was deceased before it arrived on the beach.
Sand Lake Recreation Area is a popular beach spot about 15 miles southwest of Tillamook, is operated by the U.S. Forest Service. The area is closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the NOAA West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network were on scene before the burial to take tissue samples from the whale.
So far, there is no indication of what caused the whale's death.
