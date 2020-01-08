If you plan to travel over the woods and through the mountain passes, be prepared for hazardous winter conditions.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Oregon Cascades, including the cities of Government Camp and Santiam Pass, the Cascades in Lane County and the South Washington Cascades until 10 p.m. this evening.
Expect challenging driving conditions following this latest snowstorm.
- WHAT
Snow expected above 3000 feet. Expect an additional 4 to 10 inches of snow.
- IMPACTS
Winter travel conditions are expected across the Cascade passes through this evening.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.