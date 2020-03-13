Snow flakes mixed in with rain showers caught the attention of some Clatskanie residents and workers Friday morning.
At the National Weather Service in Portland, meteorologist Jon Bonk said conditions are right for a bit of winter weather this weekend.
"We have a combinations of factors, including colder air filtering in from the north and through gorge as well," he said. "So we expect to see some snow late tonight and early Saturday."
Bonk said he isn't expecting any significant accumulation in Columbia County's lowlands, but some snow will stick in the higher elevations. Bonk said if you are traveling through the Oregon and Washington Coast range, be prepared for winter travel.
"We could see up to 4 inches along the coast range," he said.
As the weather transitions by Saturday afternoon, Bonk predicts mostly rain showers.
"But it will still be cold with temperatures to the mid 40s Sunday, with a pretty big warmup and clearing into the first part of next week and temperatures near 60 degrees," he said.
Follow the latest weather developments here on line 24/7.
