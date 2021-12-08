Columbia County’s cold wet weather this week has resulted in plenty of rain, nearly a half inch in 24 hours from Sunday to Monday, Dec. 5 to 6, in parts of the north county, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Tyler Kranz in Portland.
That weather pattern will change by Wednesday night. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the day and the 30s at night. Kranz said there is a chance of a light dusting of snow by this coming weekend in the lower elevations of Columbia County.
Snow levels are expected to drop by Wednesday night to 1,500 feet and lower by the weekend. Kranz urges travelers heading over the coast range and Cascade passes to be prepared for winter driving conditions.
“A cold front will bring in colder temperatures with the snow possibility more impactful at the higher elevations,” Kranz said. “We are under the influence of La Niña.”
The La Niña is the result of ocean temperature variations that influence global weather. It creates colder temperatures and wetter conditions.
That weather pattern brought several inches of snow to St. Helens and surrounding areas of Columbia County last February.
Kranz said its challenging to predict if we’ll see such significant snowfall this winter at lower elevations in Columbia County, but he added that under the continuing La Niña pattern, we should be prepared for such conditions.
In mid-October, The Chronicle reported that the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) was gearing up for winter conditions. The ODOT focus in Columba County will be major highways, such as Highway 30.
Follow the latest weather conditions at thechiefnews.com. For road conditions, visit ODOT’s TripCheck.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.