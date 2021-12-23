A blast of winter will likely mean a white Christmas in Columbia County.
The National Weather Service (NWS) is advising of snow and very cold temperatures in our region through Monday.
“We still expect to see low level snow by Friday night. Saturday, we expect cooler air and that will bring the snow line to lower elevations, not sure if we will see snow at river levels, but you likely will see some flakes falling and a rain snow mix,” NWS Meteorologist Clinton Rockey said.
Saturday night is more problematic according to Rockey. Colder air will filter in and any rain will likely turn into snow.
“We will see snow along Highway 30 in Columbia County,” he said. “There will likely be a steady burst of snow with accumulations from one to three inches of snow. On Sunday, we expect colder temperatures with day time highs around freeing, 32 degrees and more snow, likely more one or more inches.”
If you are out and about especially on roads away from Highway 30, Rockey said look for winter driving conditions and icy spots below the snow.
Conditions are still questionable from Sunday through Tuesday, according to Rockey.
“It is likely we will see bands of showers with snow through Tuesday and heavy accumulations are likely, several inches can be expected,” he said. “We will have snow showers around in areas through Tuesday, so everyone should be ready for snow."
Temperatures will be colder, Rockey said, with highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens.
"Then we should see a break from late Tuesday into Thursday next week,” he said. “But the air mass will continue to be cold and it is likely that we will see a repeat of snow into next weekend. It’s still questionable, but we are certainly ending the year with a very active winter weather pattern."
Rockey said the current winter weather pattern is usually seen in January and February.
“Mother Natural has a way of balancing things out,” he said. “This may be a way of balancing the hot weather we had over the summer with the cold weather we are seeing now.”
According to Rockey, the current conditions are caused by a low pressure off the coast that will be sending moisture into Oregon and an arctic air mass to the north that is working its way toward the region.
“So, it is a combination of a low-level cold air mass from the north and low-pressure spinning moisture off the pacific into Oregon,” he said.
Rockey warns that conditions along the Columbia River Gorge and into Eastern Oregon will be dangerous.
“It will be brutally cold and with high winds, so anyone traveling in that area should be ready if you are stuck somewhere,” he said. “Before you head out, make sure your vehicle gas tank is filled. Use common sense and be prepared. Continue to check the forecast, check TripCheck or dial 511, for road conditions. Be adaptable and be ready to make changes according to the weather conditions.”
