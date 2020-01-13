For those that need a place to get out of the cold weather, the Columbia County Warming Center in St. Helens is opening tonight.
The Columbia County Warming Center is scheduled to open tonight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Check in from 8-10 p.m. at the facility at 125 N. 17th Street, in St. Helens.
For more details, call 503-410-5800.
