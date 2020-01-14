Snow began falling early Tuesday morning throughout Columbia County, leaving a dusting along city streets, sidewalks and lawns.
More significant snow and slick streets forced the Rainier, Clatskanie and Vernoina School Districts to close due to the adverse conditions.
First responders are urging drivers to slow down and watch for areas of black ice. Forecasters are calling for warming conditions into the weekend.
Send us your snow photos and we will share them with our viewers. Email photos to jruark@countrymedia.net.
