Pacific Power advises cautionary practices in conducting outdoor home projects as the fall weather arrives.
“Now is a great time to prune any trees that could cause trouble once the storms start coming in,” said Joe Cissna, Pacific Power’s health and safety manager. “Winter storms bringing down branches is a big cause of power outages. Check around your property if any trees or branches could harm power lines if they fell. Some preventive work now could save more headaches and power outages later.”
Pacific Power recommends use of pruning tools or ladders at a distance of at least 10 feet away from power lines. Pacific Power warns against trying remove a branch that is tangled or lying across a power line and instead call the company at 1-888-221-7070.
Pacific Power has issued the following general guidelines for outdoor home-project safety:
- Treat all electric lines with caution.
- Use only wooden and fiberglass ladders. Metal ladders conduct electricity.
- Never use electrical equipment or tools near a pool or other wet areas.
- Additionally, make sure outlets are equipped with a ground fault circuit interrupter, designed to automatically disconnect if the tool comes into contact with water.
- Avoid overhead electrical wires when installing, removing, cleaning or repairing gutters.
- Have help when installing or adjusting a satellite dish or antenna. Make sure you’re working at least 10 feet away from overhead power lines.
- Plant trees and shrubs away from meters, switching cabinets and boxed transformers. Vegetation blocking electrical equipment makes repairs and maintenance challenging and sometimes dangerous for utility workers.
- Underground power lines are just as dangerous as overhead ones. If your project involves digging, make sure the locations of underground power lines are marked. Call 811 to have underground utilities located and marked for free.
For more safety tips or to order free Pacific Power safety materials, call toll free at 800-375-7085 or visit pacificpower.net/safety.
