While lower elevations of Columbia County can expect rain showers and possible freezing rain overnight, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Oregon and SW Washington Coast Range for more snow.
CONDITIONS
A strong area of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coast will spread moisture inland today. A cold front will slowly move across the inland areas this evening and tonight.
Relatively low snow levels are expected to result in moderate snow accumulations affecting much of Southwest Washington, the Columbia River Gorge, and the hills above 1,000 to 1,500 feet around Northwest Oregon through early Thursday.
WHAT
Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches below 1,500 feet, and 3 to 6 inches above 1,500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
WHERE
Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
WHEN
Through 4 a.m. Thursday.
IMPACTS
Travel could be very difficult. Snow levels will gradually rise to 1,000 to 1,500 ft tonight. A few pockets of freezing rain are possible in the valleys this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
