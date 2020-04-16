The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement advising of elevated fire danger in the region.
Dry northeast winds this afternoon and evening will enhance the fire danger, which could allow any fires to spread rapidly, according to the Special Weather Statement.
The National Weather Service urges minimizing open flames and check with local authorities before doing any burning.
Last week, multiple fire district in Columbia County issued an advisory urging property owners not to do any outdoor burning due to the smoke intrusion during the COVID-19 pandemic.
