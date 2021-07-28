Brace yourself.
The National Weather Service is forecasting another surge of hot weather.
NWS Portland Meteorologist Daniel Hartsock said another heat wave is building across the region.
"We have high pressure building over our area and that will bring warming temperatures, and because of that we have issued an Excessive Heat Watch," he said. "Temperatures in Columbia County could reach the mid 90s by late afternoon Thursday. On Friday temperatures could reach as high as 100 degrees."
Hartsock said temperatures are expected to be cooling to the lower 90s by Saturday.
"There is a slight chance that the temperatures could be warmer and also there is a chance of an onshore breeze that will bring some cooling," he said.
Overnight temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s to mid 60s through the weekend.
"Next week the high pressure is expected to move further east with temperatures being at the more normal range into the mid 80s," he said.
According to Hartsock, the last significant rainfall in Columbia County was in mid June.
"We see no rain in sight over the next week, but there is a possibility of rain during the second week of August," Hartsock said.
For anyone looking for relief, Hartsock said the Oregon Coast will be the best place to be due to the on shore flow keeping temperatures in the day between 65-75 degrees.
"Eastern and Center Oregon will remain dry and hot with an increasing chance of thunderstorms and that will unfortunately add to the fire danger," he said.
