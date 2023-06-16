The Clatskanie and Rainier City Councils have adopted balanced operating budgets for the new fiscal year ahead that begins July 1.
The Clatskanie city budget is $8.7 million. The Rainier city budget is $18.9 million.
To find out the impact of the cities spending plans, The Chief reached out to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman and Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen.
Hinkelman said the new $8,732,188 budget is down $1.2 million.
“The reason for the reduction is we do not have a Small Cities Allotment grant,” Hinkelman said. This is the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) grant to small cities for street work. And we don’t have a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). This was the grant for the engineering and design of the new sewer plant, nor any more American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants coming in.”
Hinkelman said the city has almost exhausted the CDBG grant for the engineering and design for the new sewer plant.
“We of course were awarded $10 million for construction,” he said. “We have only spent a small portion of that for the environmental assessment. I continue my quest for $6 million more to do the significant soil preparation work for the site.”
The Clatskanie General Fund Budget is $1,774,041, which Hinkelman said has increased from last year due to a moderate increase in the budget for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office contract to conduct law enforcement services for Clatskanie.
“The sheriff’s office has just completed collective bargaining negotiations and the cost of labor has risen substantially and so too has operating supplies such as fuel,” Hinkleman said.
While the Clatskanie budget does not include any layoffs, service reductions, or additions, Hinkelman said it will be a challenging spending plan.
“We are in ok shape, but inflation and supply-chain issues continue to plague us and everyone else,” he said.
Fee increase
Local residents will see the impact of inflation in their sewer and water bills with a 3% rate hike.
“The reason for this is to keep up with inflation but more specifically, not lose as much ground to inflation so we can continue with the level of service we have,” Hinkelman said. “Our priority, especially with the Capital improvement projects, is to continue our investment in the sanitary sewer system. We have a big project to refurbish one of the big lift stations. We are investing over the last couple of years and will continue for the next few more to make our sewer distribution system and upgraded as possible prior to the new plant being built.”
According to Hinkelman, the remaining Capital Improvement Program (CIP) budget is modest.
The remaining projects include:
• Phase two of the replacement of certain streetlights for $12,000 (approximately 6)
• Door locks for the park restrooms ($6000)
• Work on a float control for the Clatskanie Woods lift station ($8,000)
• Continued camera work on the sewer lines ($10,000)
In his Budget Message, Hinkelman outlined the next funding challenge for the city, stating that into this fiscal year, the architectural and mechanical drawings for the city’s new wastewater treatment plant will be complete by the end of June.
“If all goes well, we can look at publishing an RFP (Request For Proposal) for the plant construction perhaps as early as August,” he said. “This timetable will be significantly affected by whether we get the additional $6 million
for soil preparation or not. And as a reminder, should we not get the $6 million from the State or the Federal government, our two options are not to build the plant and return the money allotted, or we finance the $6 million which would be paid back as a surcharge on everyone’s sewer bill. This could run as high as $35 per month for 20 years.”
Hinkleman said as of June 15, he was waiting to see if the Oregon Legislature will approve Clatskanie’s request for additional state funding for the wastewater treatment plant.
Rainier budget
In Rainier, City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said the city council approved the $18,940,505 million city budget June 5.
“It’s a two-year budget instead of a one-year budget,” Jorgensen said. “Last year’s budget was $14.4 million. At first, it would appear that this budget is much lower than the last one, but that’s because the beginning fund balances are only used once in the two-year period. It’s very much a conservative, status quo budget.”
Jorgensen said the approach taken for the Rainier city budget was “very fiscally conservative.”
“It was compiled amid the worst inflation in decades and tremendous economic uncertainty,” Jorgensen writes in his Budget Message. “In an attempt to not further burden City residents who may already be struggling financially, this budget includes no new taxes or fees. It does not add any new services, but does not cut them, either. This budget seeks to finish projects that are already underway and prioritizes and limits new ones.”
Jorgensen said the Rainier city council’s top priority is to become in compliance with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) mandates.
“The city has an agreement with DEQ that spells out specific projects and timeframes for them to be done,” he said.
See the full Clatskanie and Rainier city budget messages and the budgets with this story at thechiefnews.com.
