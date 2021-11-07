A water main break sent water gushing onto to a local road and affected service for about 30 city residents.
“We had a water main break on Oct. 23 on Legion Lane,” Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said. “The break was significant in that we lost about 200,000 gallons of water and it washed out the road.”
Hinkelman said one resident called the city saying he could see the water gushing onto the street from the break. Other nearby residents also called stating they had low water pressure. About 30 customers were impacted by the incident.
“The water was shutoff for about two hours while a city public works crew repaired the line with an extra pipe,” Hinkelman said. “We issued a phone call to residents affected to boil water for 24 hours. Whenever you open a water line there is a chance of contamination and we have the residents boil for about 24 hours.”
Hinkelman took a funding proposed to the Clatskanie City Council Wednesday night, Nov. 3, to get approval to permanently fix the water main break.
“We need fix the road by having the asphalt removed, the base fixed, and then repaved,” he said. “The cost of the project will be about $25,000.”
Hinkelman said funding will come from savings made following the Bel Air paving project.
“When we budgeted for the Bel Air repave, we budgeted $225,000 based on an estimate given to us at the time we put the budget (FY 2021-22) together,” he said. “This $225,000 was budgeted into the street fund. When we actually did the project, it came in a little under $194,000, which is $31,000 under the $225,000 we budgeted for. Given we have a savings of $31,000 that was allocated to the street fund and not spent, we have the money to cover the cost of the Legion Lane repair.”
The long-term work to repair the water main break was continued late last week.
