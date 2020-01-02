Rainier Police are using social media to locate a theft suspect.
The Rainier Police Department's Facebook page shows a video of a woman dressed in a black sweatshirt and dark parks and wearing dark glasses grabbing merchandise from a store counter and dashing out of the building.
Investigators said the woman is a suspect in a theft case from a local businesses. Police did not identify the local business or the merchandise she allegedly took from the business.
Police are asking anyone who knows who the woman is, or who have any information related to this case, to call Rainier Police Sgt. Pete Manning at 503-397-1521 and reference case number 19-08785.
