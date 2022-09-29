When Phillip Rissel and his family set out to build the River’s Edge RV Resort and Camping at Clatskanie, they shared a vision.
“We wanted to offer the best RV and camping experience possible,” Rissel said.
Upon visiting what could be described as the majestic new setting, at 1309 Swedetown Road, just off Highway 30, it appears they have accomplished their goal.
Set on 12 prime acres of real estate bordering the Clatskanie River, at the south edge of the city, the soft grand opening was Sept. 24. As the ceremonial ribbon was cut, excitement was in the air as visitors viewed this monumental achievement.
There is plenty of exploring to do within the campgrounds, including a dog run. Beyond enjoying the scenic landscape, there is also plenty to do in town that visitors can enjoy.
Rissel’s wife, Jonna Forbes, says the campground should be a large boon for Clatskanie.
“We estimate that each park goer will spend approximately $500 per stay,” she said.
When not shopping or dining at Clatskanie, the city offers two natural parks and a newly renovated community pool and splash pad for the RV park visitors.
River’s Edge also will offer the community a location to hold various functions.
“We are going to greet everyone that comes in,” Rissel said. “We are really getting to know this great community and its residents.”
There are more than 100 recreational vehicle sites at River’s Edge, with more than 40 on the 1,200-foot riverfront property. The park also has pull-through sites that can handle big rigs, and extra-long sites that allow for additional parking, such as for a boat trailer.
Designed as a campground equipped for the future, River’s Edge offers accessible wi-fi, complete power service with each site having 50/30/20 double amp power and electric vehicle chargers are also available. The concrete pads are level and all over 55 feet long.
The construction of the site included 1.2 acres of concrete, 2.5 acres of asphalt, 27,000 feet of utility lines and a newly paved road for easy access.
What Rissel said he most wanted to do when he began the project was to keep the natural beauty of the area intact. Former property owner Fred Rathbone foresaw a park that echoed Phillip’s vision.
“Fred created this park to mirror the exact image of the land and to protect all of the natural area, including the adjacent ponds and wetlands,” Rissel said.
Jonna Forbes said the River’s Edge grand opening will be conducted Memorial Day weekend, although camping is currently available.
For campsite reservation, visit riversedgervcamping.com. The cost is $65 per night or $750 per month.
“Many questions have come up about our ability to accommodate monthly guests,” Forbes said. “A number of people think that there is a limit of 14 days, This rule is true for some state campgrounds but does not apply to us as we are privately owned. We welcome the monthly guests.”
River’s Edge is also offering free power to new customers through January 2023.
During the park ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 24, Rissel told of the ups and downs experienced in building the park.
“First came the rain,” he said. “It was a very wet winter.”
He told of how working in the mud felt like bricks were duct-taped to the bottom of the crew members feet. And then of course, there was the heat.
“It was a lot of blood, sweat and tears and 14-hour days,” he said.
Rissel said he is grateful for the hard work of his family and co-workers.
“Everyone has made a huge sacrifice to get this done.,” he said. “I want to thank everyone for all the support I received.”
