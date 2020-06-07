Several of those who took part in the Columbia County Black Lives Matter march and rally say they believe they are making a positive difference in stopping racism in America.
An estimated 700 people participated in the event late Wednesday afternoon, June 3. The march began just a few blocks east of Highway 30 along Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens and slowly moved toward the Columbia County Court House in Old Town along the riverfront.
As the marchers gathered in front of the court house, St. Helens High School senior Savannah Manning, a black teen, spoke to the crowd and read her thoughts.
"I do feel like I have accomplished what I came here to do today," she told The Chronicle after reading her speech that called for the community to come together to settle differences. "My voice has been heard and I hope it continues to be heard through the community and our county."
Manning will join her senior classmates at Friday's St. Helens High School graduation.
So what's next for this inspiring young lady?
I hope to audition for the Portland Trailblazer Dancers and attend Portland Community College to become a dental hygienist," she said.
Scappoose Mayor Scott Burge spoke to the audience as the crowd moved to the waterfront park behind the court house urging those attending to step up and help local and state government find solutions.
"I hope that they feel empowered to work with our cities, the counties, the state and federal government to make the changes that are necessary," he told The Chronicle just after his speech. We need reform and we need to continue to talk but it and we are getting things changed."
Police on the scene of the march and rally said there were no major incidents of looting or business vandalism.
The St. Helens march and rally followed those across the state and nation after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while being restrained by police in Minnesota.
On Thursday morning, June 4, Oregon Governor Kate Brown ordered all State of Oregon flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
