Here's something you don't see in the roadway everyday, a sea lion!
According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, the incident unfolded on Sunday, February 23, as deputies responded to the area of Garlock Road, outside of Castle Rock, Washington, for a report of a sea lion in the road.
It is believed the sea lion reached the area after traveling up Delameter Creek from the Cowlitz River. The sea lion, described as weighing approximately 600 pounds, had traveled a significant distance from water.
Deputies, humane society members and Cowlitz County Public Works staff were on scene for several hours until the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was able to respond with a trailer and staff to capture and relocate the sea lion.
Deputies assisted the fish and wildlife staff by directing the sea lion into a transport trailer, which was used to return the creature to the Columbia River.
Video of the incident can be viewed at the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/J9TAULqtEk8
