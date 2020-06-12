The Oregon Supreme Court has ruled that Governor Kate Brown's Stay Home order is valid and the state's cononavirus restrictions should remain in place.
This followsBaker Circuit Count Jude Matthew Shirtcliff ruling on May 18, that Brown's Stay Home order to slow the spread of COVID-19 was "null and void" because Brown did not have emergency orders approved by the Oregon Legislature beyond the 28 day limit.
The Oregon Supreme Court included this statement in its ruling issued June 12.
"The Court determined that the circuit court had erred when it granted the requested preliminary injunction on the theory that the Governor's executive orders were subject to the statutory time limit set out in ORS 433.411(5). In light of that error, the Court concluded that the preliminary injunction must be vacated, and it ordered the immediate issuance of a peremptory writ of mandamus to that effect."
Read the full ruling release attached.
