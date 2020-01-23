A special gift will be on its way to local veterans following Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service project.
On January 20, more than 30 volunteers met at the Scappoose Senior Center to create over 300 valentines, all hand made with love, to distribute to local veterans during Columbia County Retired Senior & Volunteer Program's (RSVP) 6th Annual Valentines for Vets.
The volunteers created each valentine to show appreciation and respect to veterans for serving the country.
During the first two weeks of February, volunteers will distribute the hand-made valentines to as many veterans as possible in Columbia County.
Organizers give special thanks to Miss B's (Carrie Bodenhamer) 4/5 split class at Olympic Elementary in Longview, WA for making an additional 80 valentines for to distribute to the veterans.
"All the valentines are sure to bring smiles," according to a release from Columbia County RSVP.
If you know of a group where veterans gather who RSVP could deliver valentines to, or know of a veteran that would appreciate a card, please contact RSVP.
Columbia County RSVP is located at 270 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call 503-397-5655, or see RSVP's Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/columbiacountyrsvp
Columbia County Retired Senior & Volunteer Program serves a dual purpose of engaging persons 55 and older in volunteer service to meet critical community needs, and in providing a high quality experience that will enrich the lives of volunteers.
Columbia County RSVP promotes the engagement of older persons as community resources in planning for community improvement and in delivery of volunteer services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.