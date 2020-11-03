UPDATED at 10:50 p.m. with new results.
Early unofficial results from the 2020 election in Columbia County came in at 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
As more ballots are counted, percentages will change. As of the 10:37 p.m. count there were an estimated 2,500-3,000 votes left to tabulate. This article will be updated as more votes are counted.
To follow the results as the county elections department releases them, visit the site directly here. The next count is expected to be posted on the county site shortly after 1 a.m.
Voter turnout: 80.30%
County Commission, Position 1
Margaret Magruder: 56.11% (14,460)
Brandee Dudzic: 43.22% (11,137)
Write-In: 0.66% (171)
Incumbent Margaret Magruder showed an early lead over challenger Brandee Dudzic. Magruder was first elected in 2016 and has outlined livability, economic growth and efficient county services as her priorities in an earlier interview with the Chronicle.
County Commission, Position 3
Alex Tardif: 48.16% (12,384)
Casey Garrett: 51.38% (13,212)
Write In: 0.45% (118)
Early results indicated a close race between incumbent Alex Tardif and challenger Casey Garrett, with 828 votes separating the two and Garrett in the lead. Garrett is the director of general services for the county and Tardif was elected in 2016.
Judge of the Circuit Court, 19th District, Position 3
Michael Clarke: 50.72% (12,646)
Jenefer Grant: 48.78% (12,163)
Write-In: 0.48% (122)
Early results show a close race, 483 votes put Michael Clarke in the lead over incumbent Jenefer Grant. Clarke is a practicing attorney and Grant has been a Columbia County Circuit Court judge since 2007.
St. Helens City Council, Position 2
Patrick Birkle: 53.25% (2,955)
Mark Gundersen: 45.47% (2,523)
Write-In: 1.28% (71)
Patrick Birkle shows an early 432-vote lead over Mark Gundersen at first count Tuesday night. Birkle has served on the budget committee and library board for St. Helens. Birkle previously served on the St. Helens School Board from 1997-2001.
St. Helens City Council, Position 4
Ginny Carlson: 46.73% (2,595)
Jessica Chilton: 52.24% (2,901)
Write-In: 1.03% (57)
Jessica Chilton is in an early lead Tuesday night, by 306 votes. She challenged two-term incumbent Ginny Carlson and her priorities include youth recreation and public safety, according to her campaign site.
Local measures
5-278: Columbia County Gun Sanctuary Ordinance 27702
Yes: 49.97% (13,842)
No: 50.03% (13,860)
Only 18 votes divide this vote as of the 10:37 p.m. count Tuesday. This ordinance would prevent Columbia County from enforcing state, federal and local firearm regulations. Some firearms laws related to convicted felons, firearm crimes and court orders will still be followed. Violators will face civil penalties up to $2,000 per individual or $4,000 per corporation.
5-283: Five Year Local Option Tax for Cemetery Operations
Yes: 40.62% (2,099)
No: 59.38% (3,069)
This measure would approve a $0.05 tax per $1,000 of assessed property tax for five years to support the Rainier Cemetery District. The revenue would go toward new part time staff, equipment replacement and daily operational support for the district's 12 cemeteries.
Columbia City City Council
Four candidates ran for two open positions on the Columbia City City Council: Lyle Bluhm, Jeff Reinan, Frank Hupp and Katrina Claridge. The top two replace Sally Ann Marson and Karli Ebert.
Lyle Bluhm: 19.02% (293)
Jeff Reinan: 30.32% (467)
Frank E. Hupp: 21.10% (325)
Katrina Claridge: 28.11% (433)
Write-In: 1.42% (22)
Prescott Mayor
Howard Allen: 8.88% (4)
Larry Hudnall: 13.33% (6)
Write-In: 77.77% (35)
45 votes were counted by 10:37 p.m. Tuesday.
Rainier City Council
Michael Kreger was reelected; he ran unopposed. Positions 2 and 7 both had no candidates filed, but incumbent Jenna Weaver and newcomer Levi Richardson ran write-in campaigns for the other two open positions.
Scappoose City Council
Six candidates ran for three open spots on the Scappoose City Council. As number or ward does not designate them, the top three vote-getters will be elected to a four-year term.
Running for the open spots are incumbents Peter McHugh and Megan Greisen along with Tyler Miller, Peter Williamson, Marty Baldwin and Jeannet Santiago.
Tyler Miller: 16.30% (1,570)
Peter McHugh: 20.22% (1,948)
Peter Williamson: 7.75% (736)
Marty Baldwin: 16.47% (1,586)
Megan Greisen: 26.74% (2,576)
Jeannet Santiago: 11.74% (1,131)
Write-In: 0.88% (85)
Vernonia City Council
Four candidates ran for two open spots on the Vernonia City Council: incumbents Susan Wagner and Bruce McNair along with Lorna Poetter and Grant Williams.
Loerna Poetter: 28.54% (538)
Bruce McNair: 20.16% (380)
Susan Wagner: 22.86% (431)
Grant Williams: 26.67% (503)
Write-Ins: 1.75% (33)
Uncontested
Bob Brajcich / Clatskanie Mayor
Gary Jones / Clatskanie City Council
Bruce Jolma /Clatskanie City Council
Bruce Holsey / Clatskanie City Council
Jerry Cole / Rainier Mayor
Scott Burge / Scappoose Mayor
Rick Scholl / St. Helens Mayor
Rick Hobart / Vernonia Mayor
Vickey Romph / Position 2 Prescott City Council
Michael Von Pinnon / Position 4 Prescott City Council
Paulette Ashline / Prescott Recorder
Keli Von Pinnon / Prescott Treasurer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.