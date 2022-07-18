A local woman has reached the halfway point of her 100-day journey to tame a wild horse.
Around a year ago, Clatskanie resident Ashley Passmore applied for and accepted a challenge to be paired with a mustang and “spend approximately 100 days preparing for classes that will showcase the mustang’s new skills.”
“On day 19, we were able to get him under saddle and ride him,” Passmore said. “He’s been on two big outings in the trailer with my horse. We trailered them to a beach yesterday and trailered up to my parents’ barn a couple of weeks ago. (Now) we’re preparing for our first big trail ride.”
2022 Mustang Adoption Challenge which takes place in the fall, is hosted by Teens and Oregon Mustangs. Performances will be graded based on multiple categories, including showmanship and performance on a riding course.
Training process
Passmore is on day 44 of her horse taming journey.
Raised in Jewell, Oregon, Passmore had exposure to horses from a very young age, with a horse training background in “a little bit of everything.”
One of the techniques Passmore uses to train her mustang is called approach and retreat.
“You’re trying to get the horse not to run away from you; You’re trying to get the horse to face you,” she explained of the process. “Once the horse faces you, it’s kind of an oxymoron, but you walk away from it because that’s releasing pressure. You essentially want the horse to be curious about you and make it their idea to approach you.”
To be a horse tamer “takes a lot of trust and patience, because you’re trying to make this 1200-pound animal that’s terrified of you completely (put) full trust into you and allow you to tell it what to do,” she said. “And then you just grow your bond from there. It’s super rewarding.”
Passmore stressed that the horse taming challenge is not for novices but experienced horse trainers because of the dangers involved.
“There’s a lot of risk in doing it,” she said.
Background
Teens and Oregon Mustangs was founded in 2009 by Josh and Erica FitzGerald and is sponsored by the Youth and Yearling Challenge, according to the organization’s website.
Although Passmore is no longer a teen, she is eligible to compete because the program expanded to include adult competitors.
According to Passmore, “the program is about taking in wild horses that wouldn’t survive for very long out in the wild due to lack of feed and water: They eventually either starve to death or die from injury,” she said. “So, they take in these horses and give them to trainers to make them be willing partners.”
Rewards
It doesn’t take long to get attached to the animals, Passmore admitted, adding that her husband Jess has already given the horse the name Comanche, and when the competition concludes, he hopes to adopt him.
Passmore is also hopeful that her 10-year-old daughter will carry on the family tradition now that she is old enough to compete.
The Chief asked Passmore why she participates in Teens and Oregon Mustangs.
“For me, it’s always the end game,” she answered. “You know what to expect going into it, but I love to see where they get, who gets to enjoy them, and where their lives go.”
Passmore competes with her mustang in Albany, Oregon, September 3-4.
Learn more about Teens and Oregon Mustangs and how to adopt at their website: www.teensandoregonmustangs.org.
