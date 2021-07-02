The Port of Columbia County has scheduled two community open houses to provide an update concerning development of a $1.6 billion renewable diesel production facility at Port Westward.
The open house from 6 to 8 p.m. July 8, will be conducted at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem Street in Clatskanie and a second meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 14 in St. Helens at The Roof, 31 Cowlitz Street, to update the progress of the NEXT Renewable Fuels biorefinery project.
Port Executive Director Doug Hayes told The Chief in an earlier published interview, that when complete, the NEXT Renewable facility will have capacity to produce approximately 50,000 barrels a day of renewable diesel fuel.
“Renewable diesel is different than other biofuels because it is a fully replaceable product to current diesel fuel and based on initial production, the net emissions savings will be equal to removing 1 million vehicles from the road,” Hayes said. “The facility will position Oregon — and Port Westward — as a leader in advanced biofuels production.”
Hayes said more than 800 jobs will be created during the construction phase and more than 200 full time, highly paid and skilled jobs will be created once the facility is operating.
NEXT had been navigating through the permitting process, working toward 2022, for the construction of the facility that was targeted to open in 2024.
NEXT Renewable Fuels, Inc. Executive Chairman Chris Efrid said the project is on track and moving forward after some delays related to the COVID-19 and other management changes for the project.
“We have our permits in with the major state and federal agencies,” he said. “We are in the final stages of the site plan and area plan to support the actual facility development. We have also completed the logistical study for the feedstock receipt and shipment of the final product (renewable diesel).”
Efrid said through the process the development has faced issues.
“Our investment now is likely to be $2 billion,” he said. “So far, most issues have not been ‘challenges’ but more that we are learning and listening to different perspectives from community members and leaders who bring experience from other projects or provide valued input on how our project may impact issues that are important locally, such as transportation.”
Efrid said NEXT’s approach is to listen and work together to identify common solutions that help address any concerns and to maximize the benefit for the people of Columbia County.
“We are fortunate to have strong partners at the Port and throughout the county who not only recognize the job creation and economic opportunity, but who also recognize how significant this project is to advancing clean fuel and putting Columbia County on the map as a leader in the production of renewable diesel for the entire West Coast,” he said.
Efrid acknowledged that the project development, construction and logistical details are currently front of mind for the people who live in the region.
“I feel confident we can move this project forward in a way that is aligned with the values of Columbia County and provide long-term, responsible economic development opportunities for the people who live and work here.” he said. “I am looking forward to focusing the next phase of conversation to the opportunity renewable diesel provides as a full drop-in replacement to current fossil-fuel based diesel.”
According to Efrid, renewable diesel is in high demand and will become in even higher demand and “Port Westward is a perfect location that will allow for us to be a national leader in production and distribution to help reduce emissions up and down the entire West Coast,” he said.
NEXT plans to continue its public outreach, holding additional opportunities for public engagement and input.
For more information, visit www.nextrenewables.com, or email questions to info@nextrenewables.com or natasha@NEXTrenewables.com.
