Lewis and Clark Bridge

The Lewis and Clark Bridge is 2,722 feet long and connects Rainier, Ore. and Longview, Wa.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

The following information has been provided by Washington State Department of Transportation:

Nighttime travelers using the Lewis and Clark Bridge between Rainier and Longview should plan for travel delays.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit an Ad

If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.


Online Poll

Are you ready for the change of season from summer to fall?

You voted: