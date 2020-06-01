Update posted at 9:45 a.m. June 1
NW Skyline Blvd. has reopened to traffic between NW Cornelius Pass Rd. and NW Rock Creek Rd. after being closed due to a downed power line. PGE repair crew is onsite and directing traffic during repairs.
Previous Chief coverage posted at 8 a.m. June 1
If your are heading to Portland area and plan to use Cornelius Pass, be advised that NW Skyline Blvd. is closed in both directions near milepost 14 between NW Cornelius Pass Rd. and NW Rock Creek Rd. due to a downed power line.
Utility crews are enroute to make repairs but the closure could last several hours. Use alternate routes such as NW Rock Creek Road.
For updates, check TripCheck.com or call 511.
