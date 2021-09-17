Update posted at 10:30 a.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports all lanes of U.S. Highway 26 11 miles east of Seaside (2 miles east of Necanicum) are open following an earlier multi vehicle crash.
Previous coverage posted at 8 a.m.
A multi-vehicle crash has closed U.S. Highway 26, 11 miles east of Seaside (Two miles east of Necanicum).
This will likely be a long closure for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays.
Get updates at TripCheck.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.