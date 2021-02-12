Update posted at 5 p.m. Feb. 12
The paperwork to transfer Daniel Armaugh Butts is expected to be completed within 30 days, according to the executive director of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board.
Follow developments here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
Previous Chief coverage posted Feb. 11
The man convicted of the death of Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter will be transferred to the Oregon State Penitentiary from the Oregon State Hospital, the Psychiatric Security Review Board has decided, according to Portland's KATU Television News.
Daniel Armaugh Butts pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder and two counts of attempted aggravated murder in March of 2019. He waived his right to a trial by jury and pleaded guilty except insanity to six other charges and was ultimately sentenced to life in prison. He is not eligible for early release and will only qualify for parole in 46 years when he reaches the age of 70.
Butts has been in custody at Oregon State Hospital since his sentencing two years ago. The death of Police Chief Painter happened in January 2011, in the parking lot of a stereo store, and it took until 2019 for the case to be brought to trial.
It is not clear yet when exactly Butts will be transferred to Oregon State Penitentiary, but he will be removed from the general population while he is there and kept in the behavioral health unit, according to KATU.
