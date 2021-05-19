Clatskanie Middle/High School and Rainier Jr/Sr High School softball teams will see action in the State Final Four Softball Championships Saturday, May 22, in Springfield.
The two teams advanced this week in the playoffs.
Saturday Final Four
- 12 pm Burns vs. Clatskanie @Maple Elementary
- 12 p.m. Pleasant Hill vs. Rainier @Bob Keefer Center (Willamalane Park)
- 4 p.m. Championship @Maple Elementary
- 4 p.m. 3rd place game @Bob Keefer
Maple Elementary is located at 2109 J Street and the Bob Keefer Center at Willamalane Park in located at 250 S. 32nd Street in Springfield.
Spectators are limited to two per participant. Officials said this number will be strictly enforced and each coach will coordinate the list. There will not be any general admission spectators permitted into the facility.
Previous Chief coverage posted May 17
In State 3A playoffs, the Clatskanie Middle/High School Softball Team beat Dayton 12-0. The Rainier Jr/Sr. High School Softball Team beat Cascade Christian 6-3.
Rainier is scheduled to face Pleasant Hill at noon on Saturday, May 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.