Update posted at 12:45 p.m. Feb. 3
Governor Kate Brown today delivered her State of the State address. The Governor's speech highlighted key policy and budget initiatives focused on helping working families, including workforce development and career training, affordable housing, and child care.
"I stand here today at a pivotal moment for Oregon. Since I took office seven years ago, the world has fundamentally changed,” Brown said. “Oregon has undoubtedly faced some of the most challenging times in our state’s history.
"However, even with all we’ve lost, we can see a path forward. We have an opportunity before us. Our economy is strong, and we must keep it humming. Most importantly, we have to make sure that every Oregonian feels it. In order to make transformational change in our state, we need to lift up the communities that have been left behind.
"In my last year as Governor, I view every day, every moment, as one more opportunity to focus on the big and bold work we still have to do for Oregon’s working families. I am dedicated to building a strong workforce for Oregon. I will bolster that workforce by providing access to child care so that parents can go to work knowing their kids are cared for. And I will marshal my colleagues to once again make a significant investment in affordable housing. These three investments work together to ensure every working family can thrive."
Governor Brown's speech highlighted key policy and budget initiatives focused on helping working families, including:
Future Ready Oregon: a $200 million investment in job training with a focus on key Oregon industries in need of skilled workers;
- A $400 million investment in affordable housing;
- A $100 million investment in child care; and
- Continuing to invest in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from climate-related disasters.
Read the Governor's State of the State attached.
Previous coverage posted Feb. 2
Gov. Kate Brown will deliver her final State of the State address at 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
The speech will outline her legislative agenda and priorities for the upcoming year.
Brown placed a message on her Facebook site and tweeted the following on Monday, the first day of the 2022 Oregon Legislative session.
"It's the first day of the 2022 Legislature! Looking forward to working with legislators to make investments in child care, housing and career training, and to support working families.Let's get to work!"
Brown will leave office at the end of the year due to the state's term limits. She has served as governor since Feb. 2015.
A livestream—with an American Sign Language simulcast—will be available for the public and the media on YouTube. A Spanish language simulcast will be available on OHA's Facebook page.
