Goodwill Mission

Members of the CMHS Girls Basketball Team delivering hams and other goodies to the senior center for meals at Christmas.

 Courtesy from Mary Sizemore

Update posted at 9 a.m. Feb.24

Due to concerns for traveling safety, tonight's HS Girls Basketball State Playoff game has been postponed until tomorrow (2/25). Please see the information below for the game details. Thank, Ryan Tompkins.

The Team

Members of the CMHS Girls Basketball Team in uniform.
